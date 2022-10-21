ThinkEquity Begins Coverage on Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX)

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ IMMX opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. Immix Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

