Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$1.75 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.81.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 1.8 %
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.54 million and a PE ratio of 7.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.27.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.
