Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$1.90 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.10 to C$1.90 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 82.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.79.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$1.04. 260,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,542. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$0.97 and a 1 year high of C$1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$438.88 million and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$793.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$585.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

