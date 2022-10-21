Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.92. 948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Tio Tech A Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tio Tech A

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the first quarter worth about $508,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Tio Tech A during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tio Tech A in the 1st quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Tio Tech A in the 1st quarter worth about $2,272,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

