Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.92. 948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.82.
Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Tio Tech A
Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.
