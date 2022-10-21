Tpg Gp A LLC Has $153.43 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tpg Gp A LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 113.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,160,690 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores comprises about 2.4% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tpg Gp A LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Ross Stores worth $153,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 15.7% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,892 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.96 on Friday, reaching $84.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.