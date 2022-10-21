Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $235.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James from $245.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.27.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.98. 16,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.67. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.