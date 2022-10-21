Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.35.

Trade Desk Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 806.54, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Trade Desk by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,019 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

