Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
TTD has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.35.
Trade Desk Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 806.54, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Trade Desk
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Trade Desk by 24.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,094,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $209,903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Trade Desk by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,019 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Articles
