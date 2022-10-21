Traders Buy High Volume of Fastly Call Options (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 37,796 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 373% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,991 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $174,405.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,930,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $223,264.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 591,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,081,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $174,405.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,726,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,930,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $915,537. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 32.7% in the first quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Lane Generational LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 17.8% in the first quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 124,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastly Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Fastly to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastly from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $969.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $58.62.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.