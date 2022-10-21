Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $204,761,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.