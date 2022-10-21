Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.
Suncor Energy Price Performance
Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.
Suncor Energy Increases Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suncor Energy
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $326,135,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,007,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $204,761,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,393,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
See Also
