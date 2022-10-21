Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 255 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $520.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $435.08 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $487.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total transaction of $7,138,989.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Profile



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

