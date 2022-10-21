Tradition Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Crown Castle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Crown Castle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

NYSE CCI opened at $126.80 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.36.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

