Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $154,000 Stock Position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,020,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLP opened at $28.77 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $974.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The energy company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 1.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 36.28%.

In other news, Director Jaime Pereira bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

