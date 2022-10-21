Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $186,000 Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,658.33.

GSK Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GSK opened at $31.06 on Friday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.01%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.