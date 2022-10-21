Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.9 %

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.27.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.27. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

