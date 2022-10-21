Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFB)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFB – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFB. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter worth $589,000.

Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF Price Performance

BUFB opened at $22.04 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

