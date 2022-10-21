Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 188 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,226 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,215,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,312 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $60,530,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,736,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,172.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 208,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD opened at $99.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.10 and a 12-month high of $135.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

