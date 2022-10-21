Tradition Wealth Management LLC Purchases 401 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 416.3% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 57,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,078 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $44.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

