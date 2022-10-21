Tradition Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 61.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,203 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,811 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $62.85 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

