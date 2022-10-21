Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of PAG stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.24. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $126.93.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Insider Transactions at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

