Transocean (NYSE:RIG) PT Lowered to $3.30 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $4.20 to $3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RIG. BTIG Research raised Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Transocean from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.16.

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.75. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

