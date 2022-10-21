Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $170.87 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 263.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 60,349 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 947.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 50,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 45,572 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 285.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,128,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.