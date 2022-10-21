Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $178.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $164.00 to $178.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.00.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE TRV opened at $170.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.57. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

