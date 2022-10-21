Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.97) per share for the quarter.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The business had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.33 million. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TVTX opened at $22.35 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TVTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,000.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,978,000 after purchasing an additional 317,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

