Treasure Coast Financial Planning Has $2.58 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF makes up 2.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

RYH traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.16. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $248.94 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.60.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.