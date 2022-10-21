Treasure Coast Financial Planning Invests $172,000 in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 123,228 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the period.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPZ traded up 0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 14.96. 1,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,030. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is 17.26. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.42 and a 1 year high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

