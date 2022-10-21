Treasure Coast Financial Planning Makes New $6.07 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 292,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,784,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,344,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,124,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,755,000 after acquiring an additional 216,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.34. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,049. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $22.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75.

