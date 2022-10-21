Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 4,519 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.79.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691 over the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $730.92 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $750.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

