Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,524 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $18,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $153.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.54.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 54,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.88, for a total transaction of $9,883,146.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,356,831.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $7,733,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,728 shares of company stock worth $59,512,236 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

