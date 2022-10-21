Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE PSX opened at $97.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

