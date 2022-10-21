Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 474.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 237,041 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 358.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.66. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 128.66% and a net margin of 17.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fortinet to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

