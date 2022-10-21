Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 17,813 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. CWM LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Simon Property Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 122,042.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SPG opened at $98.31 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.