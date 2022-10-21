Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 44,925 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 44,925 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Welltower were worth $17,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 236.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,629,000 after buying an additional 9,695,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

WELL opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

