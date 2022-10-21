Treynor Bancshares Inc. Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,703,000 after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,722. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $57.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32.

