Treynor Bancshares Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 1.8% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Treynor Bancshares Inc. owned 0.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 18,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RCD traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,589. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $103.95 and a 12 month high of $161.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.21.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

