Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.88

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 666453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

TSE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.52.

The firm has a market cap of $621.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

