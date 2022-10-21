Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.
TBK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.
Shares of TBK opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
