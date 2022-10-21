Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

TBK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBK opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81. Triumph Bancorp has a one year low of $48.83 and a one year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

