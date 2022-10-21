Triumph Capital Management Acquires 1,203 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

