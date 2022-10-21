Triumph Capital Management Acquires 870 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:DJUN)

Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:DJUN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DJUN opened at $31.18 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – June has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $34.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.43.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.