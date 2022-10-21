Triumph Capital Management Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $42.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $64.26.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.