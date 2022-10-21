Triumph Capital Management Has $421,000 Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 124,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,327,000 after acquiring an additional 224,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 16.68%. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 3.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

