Triumph Capital Management Increases Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 16.6% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 355,505 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 81.7% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,637 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter worth $3,775,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 2.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,510,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,018,000 after acquiring an additional 37,889 shares during the period. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the first quarter worth $5,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $23.81 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 50.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Global-e Online’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

