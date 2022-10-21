Triumph Capital Management Purchases 1,373 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.12% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 74,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $33.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

