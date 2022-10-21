Triumph Capital Management Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

