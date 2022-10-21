TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $884.78 million and $28.71 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002956 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.
About TrueUSD
TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 885,137,657 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official message board is trueusd.medium.com.
TrueUSD Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
