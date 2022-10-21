Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 95,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.09. 208,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,625,793. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

