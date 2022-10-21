Truist Financial Cuts iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target to $167.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $157.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $113.74 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $67.61 and a twelve month high of $169.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,724,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 130.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 486,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,501,000 after purchasing an additional 275,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

