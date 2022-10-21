TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.99

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 91.99 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 94.60 ($1.14), with a volume of 10985326 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.60 ($1.16).

The company has a market cap of £604.44 million and a PE ratio of 1,365.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. TwentyFour Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.57%.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

