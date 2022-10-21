Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 32,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

See Also

