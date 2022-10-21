Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,084,000 after purchasing an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,374,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,791,000 after purchasing an additional 640,877 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,685,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,254 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,984 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.68.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:PK opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.19 million. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -18.18%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.