Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $599,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.35.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

